Marshfield - Raymond Leo "Ray" Ohlsen, age 94, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully with his children by his side, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Ray was born on January 6, 1926, the seventh in a family of ten, at the family farm near De Smet, SD, the son of Chris H. and Anna M. (Hasley) Ohlsen. He attended high school at Lake Preston and Arlington, SD and business college at Mitchell, SD. Ray was united in marriage to Elizabeth Fern Hofer, only daughter of druggist and Mrs. John K. Hofer of Freeman, SD, on July 1, 1946 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, SD. While living in South Dakota he worked as a bookkeeper, a public accountant, auditor and as a student telephone engineer in South Dakota and in Virginia. Ray moved from South Dakota to Marshfield in 1951. In Marshfield, he was a staff auditor for AV Hill & Co., a CPA firm, a controller for a mobile home manufacturer, and worked 27 years for Felker Bros. Corp., in various positions, retiring as office administrator in 1987.
Ray was active in various community affairs, especially the Boy Scouts of America from 1957 to 1998 and the Marshfield Lions Club from 1964 to 2005. He held the silver Beaver award in Scouting and was a Melvin Jones Fellow in Lions International. He was president of Samoset Council, BSA, and a District Governor of Lions. Other organizations in which he was involved included Marshfield Area United Way, Community Chest President; Community Development Authority, president; Sunburst Youth Home, chairman of Marshfield Advisory Committee, a founder and Board member of Big Brothers of Central Wisconsin, Toastmaster president, Marshfield Clinic Health Center Board Member and Member of the Marshfield chapter of SCORE since 1998, volunteer counselor and writer for SCORE and a frequent contributor of monthly business column in the Marshfield News-Herald on behalf of the SCORE Association. He was also a member of Pastoral Council of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, volunteer worker at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Chamber of Commerce (MACCI), receiving MACCI's Above and Beyond award for 2012.
Ray is survived by his seven children: James Ohlsen of Las Vegas, NV, Dennis Ohlsen of Marshfield, WI, Catherine (Vern) Genteman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Paul Ohlsen of CA, Twins Jane (Ray) LeBlanc of Marshfield and Janice (Dale) Kromanaker of Marshfield and Sandra (Joe) Rose of New York, NY; six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, eight great-granddaughters and his sister Evelyn Nodine of Portland, OR.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth, his parents, six brothers and two sisters.
