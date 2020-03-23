|
Raymond S. Weis
Raymond S. Weis passed away March 23rd, 2020 at age 81.
Born September 7th, 1938 to Alois and Loretta (Kloos) Weis of Rozellville, WI. Ray attended St. Andrew School, Rozellville, and Marshfield Senior High. He joined the US Army at age 17, and was stationed in West Germany. After discharge, he returned to Wisconsin and lived in Milwaukee, where he married Suzanne LaSee of Marshfield, on February 27th, 1960. The couple lived in the Milwaukee area, where he worked as an operating engineer. In 1995 the couple moved back to Rozellville, where they started a small golf course called Ray's Ruff, where many people enjoyed golfing and socializing.
Ray and Sue are the parents of Lonnie (Michelle), of Waukesha, WI, (grandchildren Amanda (great-granddaughter Ashlynn), Kaitlyn (Lucas) Harding, and Sara) and Scott (Deb) of St. Paul, MN (grandchildren Gwen and Lily).
One of 13 children, Ray is survived by brothers Cyril, Ken, Jerry, Jim, and sisters Janette Burzynski and Rosetta Sebastian.
A celebration of life for family and friends will occur after the Coronavirus runs its course.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020