Raymond "Ray" Werner
Arpin - Raymond Joseph Werner, age 80, of Arpin, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home under Heartland Hospice Care after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bakerville. Visitation will be held at from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday February 27, 2020 begining with a short prayer service and again one hour prior to service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Corpus Christi Cemetery in Bakerville.
Ray was born May 27, 1939, the son of Joseph and Edna (Sotona) Werner in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School. On May 12, 1962 Ray was united in marriage to the love of his life Karleen Nelson in Marshfield. Raymond worked at: Weyerhaeuser, Adler Theater, Roger's Cinema, Marshfield News Herald, and Marshfield Clinic as a security guard.
He especially enjoyed being in the woods whether logging or making firewood. He also enjoyed many bus trips with his wife. Those that knew Raymond best will miss his smile, his laugh, and his love of the outdoors and animals.
Ray is lovingly survived by his wife: Karleen Werner; children: Lynette (Duane) Pupp and Jay (Jen) Werner; grandchildren: Brett (Megan) Schumacher, Kari (Andrew) Moede; as well as 3 great grandchildren: Ben Moede, Parker and Luca Schumacher. He is further survived by a sister: Helen (Patrick) Nikolai; and many nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Edna; as well as a foster son: Patrick Lee Werner.
In Lieu of Flowers those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Marshfield Pet Shelter, or a .
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020