Rebecca "Becky" A. Mueller
Marshfield - Rebecca "Becky" A. Mueller, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at A Touch of Home, Marshfield.
A memorial and burial service will be held at a later date at Sherwood Cemetery, Town of Sherwood, Clark County.
Becky was born on August 4, 1932 in Granton to Burt and Edith (Sparks) Todd. She attended Audubon School in Sherwood and graduated from Granton High School.
She worked 6 years in the billing department at Roddis, 3 months in publishing at Whitman in Racine, 6 years in Admissions and then 3 years in Astronomy at UW-Madison, and she also helped on the farm.
She married Edward J. Mueller on November 2, 1968 in Sherwood, and they enjoyed 28 years of marriage in the Chili area before he passed away on September 30, 1996.
Becky enjoyed flower gardening and making "Becky Bags" for family - especially nieces and nephews. When she was young, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She had many fond memories of Vacation Bible School and RBC camp. She attended Our Father's House in Chili.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Ruth Todd and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Mildred (Lyle) Cary, Elaine (Wayne) Booth, James "Bob" (Mavis) Todd, Russell Todd, and Maxine (Lyle) Cattanach.
Becky and her family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy and Marvin Lattimer, Touch of Home, and Heartland Hospice.
Memorials may be designated in Becky's name to the or Our Father's House.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020