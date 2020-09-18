Renee Wittlinger
Colby - Renee L. Wittlinger, age 48, of Colby, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Celebration Gathering will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church parking lot in Milan. A Graveside service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Milan. The Rev. G. Berninghaus will officiate.
Renee was born on March 7, 1972, the daughter of Vern and Darlene (Matson) Wittlinger in Marshfield. She graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1990. Renee received her Bachelor's and Master's degree in Business from Upper Iowa University. She worked as Operations Manager for several departments at Marshfield Medical Center for many years.
Renee loved gardening, home decorating, shopping and was very creative. She was self-less, put others needs before her own, was strong, feisty, sassy, talented, unique, courageous, stubborn, and very brave. Renee will be truly missed by everyone.
Renee is survived by her two sons: Bradley (Brittany) Knetter of Tomahawk and Michael (Danielle) Knetter of Eau Claire; her grandson who was her pride and joy, Easton; her mother, Darlene of Colby; two sisters: Nicole (Brian) Quarne of Marshfield and Michelle (Lucas) Passehl of Arcadia. She is further survived by five nieces and nephews: Nolan, Sydney, Luke, Autumn and Olivia; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She was also a godmother to many.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vern and her grandparents.
Memorials in memory of Renee, can be sent to Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home, 203 N. 4th Street, Abbotsford, WI 54405.
