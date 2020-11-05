I will miss Richard greatly. I have been visiting him regularly the past five years and would FaceTime with him once covid prevented in person visits. He was a gentleman and an absolute sweetheart and he shared many stories of his life growing up, his military service, how he met his wife and of course, his children. I grew very fond of him. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP my dear “Mr. Anderson”. Your friend, Melody

Melody Boyd

Friend