Richard "Dick" A. Anderson Sr.
Richard "Dick" A. Anderson Sr., age 97 of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, WI.
Richard "Dick" August Anderson was born March 4, 1923 in Wanderoos, WI, son to the late Carl & Emily (Johnson) Anderson. He was raised in Northland, WI by his beloved aunt and uncle, Robert & Alice Anderson. In March of 1943, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army choosing to serve as an Army Ranger. His Ranger division spearheaded the D-Day Invasion on the Normandy beaches, landing at Pointe du Hoc. He later saw combat in the Battle of the Bulge, in the Ardenne Forest, serving under General Patton. He was wounded in that battle, earning the Purple Heart. After recovering for 6 months at a Paris hospital, Dick served the remainder of the war in the Pacific, stationed at an ammunition depot. After his discharge in December of 1945, he returned state-side and took a train directly to Toledo to meet his pen-pal throughout the war, Henrietta M. Goldacker. She was the sister of his best friend in the battalion, whom he had never actually met in person. The couple moved to Wittenberg, WI and were married shortly after on March 29, 1946. Dick started working for Morning Glory Dairy as a dispatcher, and later retired as a supervisor after 40 years of service. He was a very good fisherman and could always catch his dinner if needed; he also taught his children and grandchildren how to fish. He was active in ski-jumping in his younger years, and threw horse shoes competitively for many years. Dick was a founding member of Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano and served on the building committee, church council, and men's club. He also was a Scout Master just after the war for a number of years. He led a full, colorful life, and many people at the care facilities will remember him breaking out in song with his friends after a meal. Dick was a master storyteller, and will be remembered as loving, friendly, outgoing, and charming.
Richard is survived by daughters, Linda Petersen (Jim) and Susan Anderson (Steve), sons; Richard Jr. (Rachel), Jeff (Rhonda), John (Jan) and Philip (Meribeth). Grandchildren; Sara Guyette (Tim), Ryan Anderson (Kristy), Derek Anderson (Brenda), Lindsey Anderson (Matt), Heidi Anderson, Melissa Anderson (Joe), Skylar Smerling (Zachary) and Larryn Smerling. Great-grandchildren; Owen Guyette (Sara), Kate, Ellie, and Sarah Anderson (Ryan), Paloma and Sebastian Anderson (Derek) and Audria Swanke (Skylar) as well as many nephews and nieces.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Emily Anderson, surrogate parents/aunt and uncle, Robert and Alice Anderson; brothers; Carl, Leland, Gordy, Marvin, Robert, Earl and Ralph, and sister, Esther Jorgensen; his wife, Henrietta and his grandaughter, Jaime Petersen.
Memorial services will be held privately at Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano, with the Rev. Scott Ludford officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Post #117 of Shawano, as well as the active duty Army Honor Guard.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Aster, formerly Angelus, Clintonville, The Cottages Assisting Living & Memory Care, Shawano, and Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, for the excellent care shown to Richard. As well as the staff at the John H. Bradley Center VA Clinic, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dick's memory to a local veteran charity of your choice
, or Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home and Crematory, Clintonville, is assisting the Anderson family.
A recording of the services will be available soon. The link will be shared at eberhardtstevenson.com
once it's available; an online guestbook will also be available.