Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Marsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Marsh Obituary
Richard C. Marsh

Mosinee - Richard C. Marsh, 93, Mosinee, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

A private celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Richard was born on December 10, 1926 in Ladysmith to Percy and Cora Marsh.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa, sons, Rick Marsh and Dave Marsh, and daughter, Sally Riedl, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Duana.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -