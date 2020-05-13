|
Richard C. Marsh
Mosinee - Richard C. Marsh, 93, Mosinee, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.
A private celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Richard was born on December 10, 1926 in Ladysmith to Percy and Cora Marsh.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa, sons, Rick Marsh and Dave Marsh, and daughter, Sally Riedl, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Duana.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020