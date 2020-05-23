|
Richard "Dick" Carolfi SR
Stratford - Richard Albert Carolfi SR, age 72, of Stratford passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, at Marshfield Medical Center as a result of a tractor accident.
An Online service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Please visit our website, www.hansenschilingfunerlahome/livestream to join us live remotely for his service. Rev. Paul Vander Galien will be officiating. A private burial will take place following the service.
Richard was born May 2, 1948, in Marshfield, the eldest child of Cora Kuse and Albert Carolfi. He graduated from Stratford High School in 1966. He immediately went to work for Marshfield Homes, which later became Wick Building Systems. He eventually became the superintendent for Plant # 3 working there until his retirement after 44 years. Dick loved his job and all the people he worked with, even earning a trip to Acapulco Mexico. RC was a jack of many trades and always seemed to have a side job doing plumbing, carpentery, or working at Decker's Racing to name a few.
Dick married Beverly Graveen in 1967 and had two children, Richard Jr. and LeeAnn. They later divorced. In 1973, he married his forever love and soulmate, Lola (Sailbold) Ratsch. He became step-dad to her 3 children, David, Debra, and Randy. Dick and Lola later had two daughters, Patti and Angela.
During his younger days, Dick raced snowmobile with the USSA winning the 1st place gold cup in Eagle River in 1969. He was an avid hunter, traveling to Colorado and Montana several times hunting mule deer and elk. He spent lots of time bear hunting in Ontario Canada with his wife and his hunting buddy Dan, shooting a P&Y black bear. Dick has always been quite the fisherman, traveling all over to all the hotspots with Lola. As he slowed down somewhat, he enjoyed crappie fishing with the grandkids and crossbow deer hunting with his buddies Ralph and Bob. Being a diabetic for over 50 years, he wanted to do everything he could while he was still able.
Richard is lovingly survived by Lola, his wife of 46 years. His children David (Karen) Ratsch of Marshfield, Debra (David) Ruhbush of Spencer, Randy (Michelle Grenisen) Ratsch of Marshfield, LeeAnn (Dan) Morrill of Oshkosh, Patti (Lance) Casperson of Stratford and Angela (Les) Gerdes also of Stratford. Dick and Lola have been blessed with 17 grandchildren; Kyle and Kalvin Ratsch, Kayla (Ben) Challoner, Matthew and Melissa Ruhbusch, Jessica (Danny) Schubert, Eric (Alayna) Ratsch, Aaron Ratsch, Magen (Logan Reigel) Schneider, Tanner Carolfi, Vincent and Veronica Morrill, Annalee, Willie and Ruby Casperson, and Riley and Chloe Gerdes. They also have two great grandchildren, Natalie Challoner and Retallia Reigel.
Dick is further survived by his mother, Cora Carolfi of Stratford, brothers Gary (Peg) Carolfi of Homosassa, FL and Brian Carolfi of Trempealeau, WI and one sister Sandra (Monte) Sorensen of Mosinee, WI and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Albert Carolfi, his father and mother-in-law Walter and Erna Saibold, his sister Judy Smieja, and son Richard Carolfi Jr.
The family would like to thank the Stratford first responders and ambulance services and emergency room staff at Marshfield Medical Center especially Cassie, RN, Dr. Cordova, and Dr. McKee.
Dick was a very special man with a big heart. He went out of his way to help people and has made a difference in the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at /www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 23 to May 25, 2020