Richard H. Rennhack
Wisconsin Rapids - Richard H. Rennhack, age 95, of Wisconsin Rapids, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Our House Senior Living with the love of his life Ramona by his side.
A visitation for family only will be held on Tuesday, March 31 with a burial to follow at Arpin Cemetery at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be announced later. Janet Wolfe will officiate.
Richard was born on July 29, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry and Alma (Leverence) Rennhack.
He married Ramona Hause on October 16, 1948 at the First Presbyterian Church in Arpin, Wisconsin. After their marriage, Richard worked at Consolidated Paper Mill in Wisconsin Rapids for 14 years. He then took over his wife's family dairy farm. After retirement from farming, he drove semi-truck for deBoer Trucking.
Richard enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, camping and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years Ramona; his children: Richard A. Rennhack (Cindy) of Lindsey, Steven Rennhack of Vesper, Randy Rennhack (Shari) of Lagrange, Indiana, Ronald Rennhack (Mable) of Arpin, Patti Morehouse (Dan) of Clearlake, Iowa. He is further survived by 19 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his Sister-in-law Ruth (Allen) Rennhack of Marshfield.
Richard served from 1943 to 1946 in the United States Marine Corp during World War ll. He was a Lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Arpin, WI. was a member of the American Legion and served his local community on the Auburndale School board and by coaching Meadow Brook 4H Club soft ball.
Thank you to the compassionate staff of Our House Senior Living Center for their love, concern and outstanding care, they went above our highest expectations. Thank you to St. Croix hospice for their expertise. Dad needed you and you were his angels. Especially Jennifer and Megan and countless others. Bless you.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020