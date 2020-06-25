Richard J. Henrichs
Marshfield - Richard J. "Rick" Henrichs, age 64, of Marshfield passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife and five children. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
A visitation in celebration of Rick's life will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Rick's children will be using any monies received to purchase tools and materials to donate in his name to the construction technology courses offered to Marshfield Students. Rick was a huge supporter of promoting the skills trades and we feel this is a fantastic way to honor his legacy for years to come.
The family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Kari from Aspirus Home Hospice for her kindness and support.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.