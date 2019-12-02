|
|
Richard J. Merkel
Marshfield - Richard J. Merkel, 84, of Marshfield, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Marshfield, under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place in the spring at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield.
Richard was born May 6, 1936, the son of Max and Agnes (Huber) Merkel in Marshfield. He graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Nancy Schripke in May of 1964, they later divorced. Richard was a carpenter who built and remodeled houses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching TV, especially game shows, football and baseball.
He is lovingly survived by his siblings: Rosemary (Patrick) Walsh of Marshfield, Kathleen Barbour of Minneapolis, MN and Robert (Betty) Merkel of MI; step-son: Kevin Merkel of Tuscon, AZ; son-in-law: Patrick Koph; his granddaughter: Jenna Koph of Marshfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Jolene Koph; sisters: Dolores (Denny) Seger; brothers: Reuben, Eugene and Jack Merkel; sister-in-law: Lupie Merkel and brother-in-law: Robert Barbour.
The family would like to thank Atrium Post Acute Care for the wonderful care of Richard.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019