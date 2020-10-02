Richard "Rick" John Cairns
Marshfield - Richard "Rick" John Cairns, age 70, formerly of Marshfield, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Rick was born on December 14, 1949 to the late John W. and Alice L. (Rushing) Cairns in Elk Grove, IL. Rick grew up in Mundelein, IL. He had a passion for baseball and achieved his dream of playing for the Baltimore Orioles for a couple of years. His teammates referred to him as "Red." Then, he attended College of Lake County to receive his nursing degree.
While working as a nurse, he met the love of his life, Gladyce Nell. They were married six months after meeting on June 6, 1976. In the next couple of years they had two children, Jason David Cairns and Melissa Marie (Cairns) Carlson.
He worked at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, IL. Then, he worked the majority of his career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield as a Critical Care nurse. He enjoyed gardening, watching all sports, especially the Bears, the Bulls, and the Cubs.
Rick is survived by his wife, Gladyce; children, Jason (Brooke) Cairns and Melissa (Mike) Carlson; grandchildren, Jack, Ethan, Cooper, William, and Nellie; brothers, Ron (Terry) Cairns and Brian (Debbie) Cairns; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Jeanette Nell.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire with the Reverend Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 until time of service. A private family interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials in memory of Rick be given to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/
, your church, or a charity of your choice
.
