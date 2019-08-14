|
|
Richard L. (Dick) Christensen
Marshfield - Richard L. (Dick) Christensen, age 81, of Marshfield, Wisconsin passed away on August 13, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Richard was born in Pittsville, Wisconsin on October 24, 1937. He graduated from Pittsville High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from U.W. Stevens Point and a master's degree from Northwestern University.
Richard was married to Sandra Carlson on September 6, 1958; they were married 60 years. Richard was an extremely loving and proud husband, father, and grandfather; he had a special place in his heart and was an exceptional role model for his children and grandchildren.
Richard was a dedicated educator for thirty-six years. He started his career at Argonne National Laboratory and went on to teach mathematics at Wauwatosa East High School and then taught thirty-one years at University of Wisconsin Marshfield. Richard received numerous awards for his teaching excellence during his tenure including serving as chair of mathematics for the University of Wisconsin Center System from 1993 to 1995.
Richard had a passion for travel, camping, fishing, photography, woodworking, basketball, golf and playing cards. He founded a sheepshead club in 1967 which he was an active member until present.
Richard is survived by his wife Sandra; three children Carl (Jody), Terry (Sheila), Pam (Bruce Huebner); five grandchildren Sonya Taylor, Alex Christensen, Hatley Christensen, Caleb Kamrath, and Marcus Kamrath; one great-grandson Jackson Taylor; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Larry (Ann) Heck and Pat (John) Payne.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter (Elissa Kamrath).
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and Stoney River Assisted Living and Memory Care.
In keeping with his wishes no public services will be held.
Memorials can be made to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org; Wesley Methodist Church or First Presbyterian Church of Marshfield Wisconsin.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019