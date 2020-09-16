1/1
Richard L. Pongratz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Pongratz Jr.

Richard L. Pongratz Jr. Passed away at the age of 57 on September 14th 2020 at 10:40 with his family by his side.

Rich was born July 4th 1963 to Christine and Richard Pongratz Sr. He grew up with 7 brothers and sisters. Louie (Meracil) Pongratz, Barb (Mike) Binder, Sam (Samantha) Pongratz, Bill (Amie) Pongratz, Rose (Bruce) Schmidt, Linda Pongratz, Charlie Pongratz. He attended Granton High School. After High school he married Cheryl Wolfe. Rich and Cheryl had two daughters together Amanda (Mike) Muellenbach and Ashley (Richard) Koslowski. They divorced and later he married Lisa Nelson. Rich and Lisa had a son Ricky (Kylie) Pongratz III. He also had a stepson Nic (Amber) Nelson. Rich left behind 7 grandchildren Logan (11), Haylee (8), Rylie (8), Kaylynn (5), Avery (4), Gemma (11 mo.) and Bentley (2 wk.)

He was self employed. He did construction most of his life. When he moved back home from Milwaukee Rich and Lisa started their own farm and did that for many years. Before passing he logged and had a stump grinding business.

Rich (Shorty) was a beloved father, husband, brother, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and always enjoyed making people laugh. He was always the kind of man who would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was loved and will be missed by many.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Marshfield News Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved