Richard L. Pongratz Jr.



Richard L. Pongratz Jr. Passed away at the age of 57 on September 14th 2020 at 10:40 with his family by his side.



Rich was born July 4th 1963 to Christine and Richard Pongratz Sr. He grew up with 7 brothers and sisters. Louie (Meracil) Pongratz, Barb (Mike) Binder, Sam (Samantha) Pongratz, Bill (Amie) Pongratz, Rose (Bruce) Schmidt, Linda Pongratz, Charlie Pongratz. He attended Granton High School. After High school he married Cheryl Wolfe. Rich and Cheryl had two daughters together Amanda (Mike) Muellenbach and Ashley (Richard) Koslowski. They divorced and later he married Lisa Nelson. Rich and Lisa had a son Ricky (Kylie) Pongratz III. He also had a stepson Nic (Amber) Nelson. Rich left behind 7 grandchildren Logan (11), Haylee (8), Rylie (8), Kaylynn (5), Avery (4), Gemma (11 mo.) and Bentley (2 wk.)



He was self employed. He did construction most of his life. When he moved back home from Milwaukee Rich and Lisa started their own farm and did that for many years. Before passing he logged and had a stump grinding business.



Rich (Shorty) was a beloved father, husband, brother, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and always enjoyed making people laugh. He was always the kind of man who would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was loved and will be missed by many.









