Richard L. Steczynski
1968 - 2020
Richard L. Steczynski

Mosinee - Richard L. Steczynski, 51, Mosinee, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital, Stevens Point.

Richard was born on November 15, 1968 in Marshfield, to Steven and Darlene (Schreindl) Steczynski. He was a 1987 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.

Rich had been employed in construction work for much of his life but most recently had worked in sales and delivery for Parts Mart in Mosinee until the present time.

He enjoyed hunting deer and turkey, watching horse racing, and was a Packer and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed rock concerts, spending time with friends and family was an accomplished photographer and caregiver to his mother and grandma.

Rich is survived by his father, Steve of Broomfield, CO, his sister, Lisa Steczynski of Marshfield and half-brothers, Craig Steczynski and Cory (Jeannie) Steczynski, all of Arpin, his maternal grandmother, Mabel Schreindl of Marshfield, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and the love of his life, his cat, Strutter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Schreindl, maternal grandfather, Clarence Schreindl and paternal grandparents, Art and Bernice Steczynski.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
