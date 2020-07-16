1/1
Richard Lee Hederer
Richard Lee Hederer

Marshfield - Richard Lee Hederer, age 83, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020, with his wife at his side, at their home in Marshfield.

Richard was born February 27, 1937, the son of Joseph Hederer and Signe (Moen) Hederer in Marshfield. After high school he entered the military proudly serving in the Marines and Air Force starting in 1954 and retiring in 1980. On April 28, 1962, Richard was united in marriage to the love of his life Joyce Esther Zimmerman at the Air Force chapel on the Air Force base in Denver, Colorado. After retiring from the Military, Richard worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory (Marshfield, WI.) and Land-O-Lakes (Spencer, WI.) in maintenance. "He could fix anything". In his spare time, he enjoyed gathering his family's genealogy, bowling, computers, and restoring an Allis Chalmers tractor and an old Ford pickup. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.

Richard is lovingly survived by his wife Joyce and 2 daughters: Theresa (Thomas) Davidson, Alita (Stacy) Tinkey; 4 grandchildren: Hannah (Thomas) Whittaker, Jennifer (Jordan) Frandle, David (Sandy) Tinkey, Allan Tinkey; 2 great-grandchildren: Katelyn Tinkey and Elijah Whittaker: 4 brothers: Raymond Hederer, James Hederer, Ralph (Judy) Hederer, and David (Judy) Hederer; 2 sisters: Joyce Bauer and Arlene Zahradka and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and 1 sister-in-law: Sherry Hederer (widow of Frank Hederer).

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: Edward Hederer and Frank Hederer.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield, Wisconsin from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Monday, July 20th, 2020 followed by his Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Pastor Jonathan Eck of Calvary Bible Church will be officiating followed by Military Honors. Burial will take place at a later date. The family asks that all that attend the Memorial Service please wear a mask. Live On-Line Streaming of the service will be available under the home tab on the funeral home's website.

Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/ for your convenience.








Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
