|
|
Richard "Dick" M. Meyer
Marshfield - Richard "Dick" M. Meyer, 78, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 10:30 am (CST) on Tuesday, May 5. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dick was born on June 9, 1941 in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin to Steve and Catherine (Stein) Meyer and he attended Salvatorian Seminary from 1955-61, St. Francis Seminary from 1961-62, and UW-Milwaukee from 1962-63. He then served in the National Guard - Marshfield Artillery from 1964-69 and his last rank was E-6 Staff Sergeant.
On October 31, 1964, Dick married Bonnie Meindl in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He worked as a manager at JCPenney from 1964-74, plant manager at Figi's from 1974-90, and an owner/broker at Coldwell Banker from 1991 until his retirement in 2002. He also was an alderman for the City of Marshfield from 1977-80 and Police and Fire Commission from 1981-87. Dick enjoyed walking, biking, reading, gardening, snowshoeing, puzzles, and crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, children, Catherine (Rob) James of Redmond, WA, Michael (Lisa) Meyer of Hancock, MI, and David (Bonnie) Meyer of Marshfield, grandchildren, Elizabeth James, Ian James, Andrew Meyer, Theresa Meyer, Carli Meyer, and Ellie Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 children at birth, Margaret, Timothy, and Steven, a sister, Elizabeth Barnes, and a brother, Leroy Meyer.
Condolences may be sent online at:
www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020