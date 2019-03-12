Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lion's Shelter
Colby, WI
View Map
Richard "Rich" Seaman Obituary
Richard "Rich" Seaman

Marshfield - Richard "Rich" Seaman, age 65, of Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until ? at the Lion's Shelter in Colby. Lunch will be serve at 12:30.

The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.

Rich was born on November 3, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Milton and Bertha (Nisula) Seaman. Rich grew up on a farm in Clark county and spent his early school years, grades 1st- 5th, in a two room country school in the Longwood area. He would enjoy snowball fights and playing baseball. He then continued his education through the Owen School District .

Rich enjoyed reading Western novels. His favorite authors were: Zane Gray and Louis L'Amour. Rich also had a passion for movies. He was blessed with three nieces, three nephews and many great nieces and nephews, which he cherished deeply.

Rich is survived by his sister: Carolyn (Allen) Frane of Colby, and brother: John (Mithzie) Seaman of Riverton, WY. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
