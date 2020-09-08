1/1
Richard Varsho
Richard Varsho

Cornell - After suffering several years with Dementia, it is with great sorrow we have said Goodbye to 81 year old, Richard Varsho of Cornell, WI. on September 6th, 2020.

Dick was born on June 6th, 1939 in Marshfield, WI. were he grew up in the Marshfield Area, Served in the US Army and he Graduated from UW Stout.

Dick was an avid Sportsman, Teacher, Football Coach and Authored his own book on Hunting.

Dick coached Football in Auburndale and Cornell, WI. where he also taught History, he retired as a Guidance Counselor from Glen Flora.

He skied the Birkebeiner for several years and was a Legend in the Northwoods for hunting trophy bucks. Anything outdoors, he loved it.

Dick is survived by his Wife Dorothy, Son Rich (Sherri), Grandson Vince, Stepdaughters Christine, Cindy and Cheryl, Stepsons Doug, Russell and Tom White and many more Family and friends.

A Visitation will be held for 1:00 PM until 3:30PM on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, WI. with a Prayer Service at 3:30 PM with Pastor Greg Sima officiating.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Cornell Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are recommended.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
As close to a dad as I ever had, he taught me to live the north woods, fishing, and the taste of a venison steak.
Christine Wundrow
Family
