Rick Johnson
Chaseburg - Rick Johnson, 72 of Chaseburg, WI, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Gundersen Health System La Crosse. He was born in Chicago, IL, on February 5, 1947 to Erick and Gertrude (Anderson) Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate. Friends may call on the family Thursday evening at the church from 6 until 8pm and again at the church on Friday from 10am until the time of services.
A complete obituary and a place to leave online condolences will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Rick's memory.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019