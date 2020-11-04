1/1
Ricky "Rick" L. Hegland

Marshfield - Ricky "Rick" L. Hegland, 73, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2020 at his home.

Rick was born on July 12, 1947 in West Union, Iowa to Harris and Verla (Fordyze) Hegland. He attended and graduated from North High School in West Union.

Rick eventually moved to Marshfield and worked at Quality Ingredients until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend, Linda R. Schultz on August 9, 2013. She passed away on November 9, 2019.

Rick and Linda ran the Catnap Corner for 22 years. He belonged to the Central Wisconsin Amateur Wine Makers Club and was well known for his homemade Kahlua that was enjoyed by many. He looked forward to getting together with the kids and grandkids every Wednesday for the past 25 years. He also took great pride in his flowers - growing them from seed to full bloom.

Rick is survived by his stepson, Shawn (Sandy) Schultz of Marshfield, grandson, Tyler (Lindsay) Weis of Glendale and granddaughters, Maddie Schultz of Marshfield and Rosemary Hegland of Osseo. He is further survived by his sisters, Wanda Rogers and Beverly (Larry) Barnes, both of Fredricksburg, IA, Brenda Hegland of Mt. Horeb and brother, Randy (Kim) Hegland of Austin, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Wayne Hegland, brothers, Wayne Hegland and Ron Hegland, and brother-in-law, Ron Rogers.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Rick was one in a million loving men for many reasons; mostly for me because he loved my sister, Linda, so much and showed it.
Bonnie Rasmussen
Family
