Rita G. Kusta
Auburndale - Rita G. Kusta, 93, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rita was born on September 28, 1926 in Hewitt to John and Anna (Hable) Pankratz. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Hewitt. She was united in marriage to James J. Kusta on September 13, 1950 in Hewitt. He died on April 18, 2005.
Before her marriage, Rita worked at Weinbrenner Shoes. Following her marriage, she became a farmwife and mother. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends, watching TV, especially the Packers and Brewers, and doing Sudoku puzzles.
She is survived by three children, Dennis (June) Kusta of Blenker, Diane (Ron) Strey of Marshfield and Roger Kusta of Auburndale. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristen (Brent) Friday, Scott (Julie) Kusta and Keri Gully, Raymond Strey and Mark (Stephanie) Strey, as well as six great grandchildren, Braden, Brynn, Evan, Ryan, Nathan and Samantha. She is further survived by two sisters, Tina Leffel, Donna (Myron) Zygarlicke, as well as a brother, Jerry (Pat) Pankratz.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Pankratz and sisters, Mathilda Frey, Isabelle Kohl, Bernice Spaeth, Lorraine Fischer, Virginia Williams, Dorothy Williams and Jeanette Williams.
The family would like to thank Wells Nature View on Adams Avenue, Marshfield Health Services and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Rita over the last two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family will designate a memorial at a later date.
