Rita's Kids,

Please accept my sympathy on the death of your mom. May she rest in peace. May your memories of her live on in your hearts and bring you comfort at this difficult time.

As children we played with you when visited your farm. We too lived on a farm and had that in common. Plus I think our moms worked together at the shoe factory. They were lifelong friends.

Thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless you all and our families.



Nancy Seidl

Friend