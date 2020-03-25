Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Panske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Panske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Panske Obituary
Rita M. Panske

Marshfield - Rita M. Panske, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at a date to be determined. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.

Rita was born on June 14, 1926 in the Town of Spencer, to Joseph and Julia (Bell) Schroeder and attended Sacred Heart Parochial School. She was united in marriage to Alois A. "Buzz" Panske on July 18, 1945 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died on February 16, 1990.

In 1951 they became owners and operators of Buzz and Rita's Bar (now Nutz Deep II) in Marshfield for 30 years. Rita then worked at Columbus High School in the Cafeteria for 30 years from 1982 until 2012.

Rita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 70 years. She was a great cook, famous for her chicken dinners, cakes, pies and cookies. She was a Packer and Badger fan and followed Columbus High School sports where she also sold concessions.

Rita had the sweetest demeanor, always kind and thoughtful to others. She enjoyed many summers at the family Pike Lake property near Hatley, Wisconsin.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Dennis) Rasmussen of Marshfield, John (Donna) Panske of Portland, OR, Tim (Dorie) Panske of Hatley, Cindy (Rick) Tielens of Stevens Point, Dave (Vicki) Panske of Marshfield, Pat (Noelle) Panske of Wausau and Sandy (Bobby) Koskey of Hatley. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Fanny (Ken) Collins and Sheila (Dennis) Dishinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Joe, Bob, Butch and a sister Joan.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Marshfield Health Services and the Heartland Hospice team for their tender loving care of Rita.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -