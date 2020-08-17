Rita M. Panske
Marshfield - Rita M. Panske, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 pm until service time. The family requests that those attending please wear a mask. The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Private family committal services and burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rita was born on June 14, 1926 in the Town of Spencer, to Joseph and Julia (Bell) Schroeder and attended Sacred Heart Parochial School. She was united in marriage to Alois A. "Buzz" Panske on July 18, 1945 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died on February 16, 1990.
In 1951 they became owners and operators of Buzz and Rita's Bar (now Nutz Deep II) in Marshfield for 30 years. Rita then worked at Columbus High School in the Cafeteria for 30 years from 1982 until 2012.
Rita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 70 years. She was a great cook, famous for her chicken dinners, cakes, pies and cookies. She was a Packer and Badger fan and followed Columbus High School sports where she also sold concessions.
Rita had the sweetest demeanor, always kind and thoughtful to others. She enjoyed many summers at the family Pike Lake property near Hatley, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Dennis) Rasmussen of Marshfield, John (Donna) Panske of Portland, OR, Tim (Dorie) Panske of Hatley, Cindy (Rick) Tielens of Stevens Point, Dave (Vicki) Panske of Marshfield, Pat (Noelle) Panske of Wausau and Sandy (Bobby) Koskey of Hatley. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Fanny (Ken) Collins and Sheila (Dennis) Dishinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Joe, Bob, Butch and a sister Joan.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Marshfield Health Services and the Heartland Hospice team for their tender loving care of Rita.
