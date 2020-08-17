1/1
Rita M. Panske
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M. Panske

Marshfield - Rita M. Panske, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 pm until service time. The family requests that those attending please wear a mask. The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Private family committal services and burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rita was born on June 14, 1926 in the Town of Spencer, to Joseph and Julia (Bell) Schroeder and attended Sacred Heart Parochial School. She was united in marriage to Alois A. "Buzz" Panske on July 18, 1945 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died on February 16, 1990.

In 1951 they became owners and operators of Buzz and Rita's Bar (now Nutz Deep II) in Marshfield for 30 years. Rita then worked at Columbus High School in the Cafeteria for 30 years from 1982 until 2012.

Rita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 70 years. She was a great cook, famous for her chicken dinners, cakes, pies and cookies. She was a Packer and Badger fan and followed Columbus High School sports where she also sold concessions.

Rita had the sweetest demeanor, always kind and thoughtful to others. She enjoyed many summers at the family Pike Lake property near Hatley, Wisconsin.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Dennis) Rasmussen of Marshfield, John (Donna) Panske of Portland, OR, Tim (Dorie) Panske of Hatley, Cindy (Rick) Tielens of Stevens Point, Dave (Vicki) Panske of Marshfield, Pat (Noelle) Panske of Wausau and Sandy (Bobby) Koskey of Hatley. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Fanny (Ken) Collins and Sheila (Dennis) Dishinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Joe, Bob, Butch and a sister Joan.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Marshfield Health Services and the Heartland Hospice team for their tender loving care of Rita.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved