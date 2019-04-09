|
|
Robert A. Hertel
Stratford - Robert A. Hertel, age 77, of Stratford passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield after a courageous battle with cancer. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Bob was born December 14, 1941 the son of Gordon and Dorothy Hertel in Marshfield, WI.
Bob served in the Army National Guard as a cook from 1959-1962. He enjoyed traveling to different states while serving. Bob was a member of the American Legion post 54. He enjoyed going to all his army reunions.
On April 26, 1968 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Ruth A. Krall in Marshfield, WI.
Bob did carpentry and electrical work with Hertel Homes. He was quite the handyman. He also drove truck delivering parts for Center City Delivery.
His biggest passion was cooking, gardening, and canning. Bob also enjoyed woodcrafting and making people laugh, he always had a joke to tell. In his younger years he also enjoyed driving stock car, fishing, and camping.
Bob is lovingly survived by his daughter Laurie (Fred) Britten of Marshfield, a special granddaughter Kamie (Don) Sobolewski of Eau Claire, as well as great grandsons Tim and Zach.
He is further survived by siblings: Ron (Shirley) Hertel of Kennan, WI, Terry (Jan) Hertel of Marshfield, Chuck Hertel of Auburndale, Francis (Kathy) Hertel of Marshfield.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, partents Gordon and Dorothy, brothers Tom and Allen, and a sister Betty.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all those who put up with Bob and took such good care of him. Ministry Hospice, The house of the Dove staff, Inclusa and Marshfield Senior Services.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 9, 2019