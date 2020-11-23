Robert Bredlau
Owen - Robert "Bob" Bredlau, age 94, of Owen, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020 at the Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Bob was born September 14, 1926, in Loyal, WI the son of Emil and Marie (Bleuer) Bredlau. He was raised on the family farm, worked various jobs before serving in the U. S. Army (1945-47) during WWII in the South Pacific. Bob met and married the love of his life, Marcie Oehler on May 29, 1948. They were blessed with 72 years together.
Bob worked in the automotive business for many years, owned and operated the Midway Chev-Olds-Pontiac, Inc for 18 years before retiring in 1988. He served as a member of the Owen-Withee Fire/Ambulance Department, being one of Owens first EMTs. Bob was involved with the Boy Scouts, was a member of the Owen Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Owen American Legion Post #123, Owen-Withee Vets Club and the United Church of Christ. He and Marcie enjoyed winters in Mesa, AZ, time at their cottage at Lake Holcombe, world traveling and he treasured the many great memories he made with family and friends. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be remembered for his gift as a great story teller.
Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Marcie of Marshfield; his children: Dennis Bredlau of Owen, daughter-in-law, Gayle Bredlau of North Liberty, IA, Brian (Debbie) Bredlau of Owen and Jan (Jack) Willems of Reedsville; eight grandchildren: Bry, Ryan (Maggie), Kent (Sam), Megan, Brittany (fiancé, Chad), Brandon, Sam (Rachel) and Connor (fiancée, Sara); seven great-grandchildren: Ella, Sophie, Lilly, Ruby, Atticus, Bennett and Abram. He is further survived by his sister, Arlene Barker of Baldwin; two brothers, Pat (Shirley) Bredlau of Madison and John (Elaine) Bredlau of Carrollton, GA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Leora (Jim) Reynolds of Dorchester, Jim Oehler of Withee, Nelrose Carpenter of Marshfield, and Gary (Paula) Oehler of Des Moines, IA; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; one son, Greg (2009); one great-grandson, Benjamin (2011); brother and sisters: Emily (Gerhardt) Lucht, Lucille (Tubby) Wirtz, Esther (Don) Fredrick, Dorothy (Joe) Lauby, and Gerald (Janet) Bredlau; brothers-in-law, Ed Barker, Vic Carpenter and Harold (Margaret) Oehler.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Marshfield Medical Center, Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center and Heartland Hospice for helping him on his journey.
Memorials to be determined at a later date.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com