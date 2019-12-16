|
Robert C. Langmayer, Jr.
Marshfield - Robert C. Langmayer, Jr. 64, Marshfield, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm. Rev. Larry Sheahan will officiate.
Robert was born on January 16, 1955 in San Jose, CA, to Robert C. and Alice (Silvera) Langmayer, Sr. He married Cheri Francois on February 16, 1991, in Soquel, CA.
Bob would have celebrated 30 years clean and sober on December 19. He was at every meeting he could make it to. He loved to go camping and fishing whenever he got the chance. When he wasn't working, he spent most of his days cuddled up with his two dachsunds, Buster and Bailey. He loved his Beatles collection and listening to all classic rock.
He is survived by his wife, Cheri and children, Jordan (Britney) Langmayer of Wausau, Jared (Bri) Langmayer of Wisconsin Rapids, Jace Langmayer of Marshfield and Justin (Khrista) Wilkinson of Hollister, CA. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Quinn and Haelyn Wilkinson and Aura Langmayer. He is further survived by his brothers, Tony Langmayer and Chris (Carol) Langmayer, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dick and Sandee Francois, his sister-in-law, Dayna (Jason) Johnson and brother-in-law, Jim (Debbie) Francois and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Charles Langmayer, Sr. and Alice (Silvera) Langmayer-Powell, and brothers, Charles Joseph Langmayer and Jason Patrick Wells.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019