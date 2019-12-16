Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Langmayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Langmayer Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Langmayer Jr. Obituary
Robert C. Langmayer, Jr.

Marshfield - Robert C. Langmayer, Jr. 64, Marshfield, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm. Rev. Larry Sheahan will officiate.

Robert was born on January 16, 1955 in San Jose, CA, to Robert C. and Alice (Silvera) Langmayer, Sr. He married Cheri Francois on February 16, 1991, in Soquel, CA.

Bob would have celebrated 30 years clean and sober on December 19. He was at every meeting he could make it to. He loved to go camping and fishing whenever he got the chance. When he wasn't working, he spent most of his days cuddled up with his two dachsunds, Buster and Bailey. He loved his Beatles collection and listening to all classic rock.

He is survived by his wife, Cheri and children, Jordan (Britney) Langmayer of Wausau, Jared (Bri) Langmayer of Wisconsin Rapids, Jace Langmayer of Marshfield and Justin (Khrista) Wilkinson of Hollister, CA. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Quinn and Haelyn Wilkinson and Aura Langmayer. He is further survived by his brothers, Tony Langmayer and Chris (Carol) Langmayer, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dick and Sandee Francois, his sister-in-law, Dayna (Jason) Johnson and brother-in-law, Jim (Debbie) Francois and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Charles Langmayer, Sr. and Alice (Silvera) Langmayer-Powell, and brothers, Charles Joseph Langmayer and Jason Patrick Wells.

The family will designate a memorial at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -