Robert G. Leonhardt
1936 - 2020
Robert G. Leonhardt

Stratford - Robert G. Leonhardt, 83, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Emergency Room of Marshfield Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, where military rites will be conducted by the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford. Grandchildren will serve as honorary and active pallbearers. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Robert was born on September 9, 1936 in Marshfield, to John F. "Jack" and Evelyn I. (Polege) Leonhardt, Sr. He was a 1955 graduate of Stratford High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from November 30, 1955 until his honorable discharge on October 25, 1957. He married Carol A. Leick on December 28, 1957 in Stratford. She died on February 27, 1980.

Bob owned and operated Bob and Carol's Bar and the Stratford Hotel and Bar. Most recently he had been a custodian at Stratford High School and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

He was a past member of the Stratford Lions Club and was Fire Chief of the Stratford Fire Department. He had a love for sports and watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan.

He is survived by his children, Dan (Connie) Leonhardt of Marshfield, Wendy (Don) Spindler, Alan (Pam) Leonhardt, Cheryl (Randy) Kaiser, and Kay (Jim) Leick, all of Stratford, Doug (Jenny) Leonhardt of Spencer and loving partner Nettie Nayes and family. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Jim Leonhardt, Jerry (Carolyn) Leonhardt and Dick (Marilyn) Leonhardt and Barbara (Jeff) Renniger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and siblings, John, Jr., Marjorie Frane, Rita Eisenberg, Mary Ann Drexler, William Leonhardt, Judy Becker and Marilyn Swacker.

Memorials may be designated to St. Joseph's Catholic Church and School.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Bobbie Leonhardt!! May God bless your family and friends!! Special prayers for Nettie!!
Ann and Ken Fleisner
Friend
