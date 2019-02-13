|
Robert Goldamer
Abbotsford - Robert "Bob" F. Goldamer, age 95, of Abbotsford, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford. Reverend Don Bruce will officiate. Family and friends are welcome 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Robert was born on January 20, 1924 the son of Alvin and Meta (Franz) in Abbotsford. He attended Abbotsford Public Schools and graduated from High School in 1942. Growing up, he loved being around the depot and continued his interest in trains by attending vocational school in Superior for Telegraphy that summer. On September 2, 1942, Robert was hired by the Soo Line and began his 42 year career of "railroading". He worked in many different stations "up and down" the line", and finally ended his career in Abbotsford. Robert was the last depot agent there when they closed in 1967. Then he became a traveling agent with the main office in Marshfield.
On June 6, 1945, Robert "Bob", to his family and friends, was united marriage to Arletta "Arlie" Lindau at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Dorchester. They were blessed with many anniversaries, the latest being the 73rd. Bob is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, having been confirmed there and remained active to the present.
Bob has been community minded and was serving on the Village Board of Abbotsford when it was incorporated to a city in 1965. He was elevated to the city council and served for several years, then as mayor while the elected mayor was on an extended leave. Bob was also a member of the Abbotsford Fire Department and drove ambulance as well.
He had a variety of hobbies which included being a Ham Radio Operator with the call letters K9ONE. Bob communicated with others around the world, and would often get on the air during disasters when people were concerned about their loved ones. He also loved stock-car racing and owned a car he named "Wheel of Fortune"; unfortunately, no trophies.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and hunted deer for 75 consecutive years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Abbotsford Sportsmen Club.
Upon retiring in 1986, the cottage in Woodruff on Arrowhead Lake was a fun place for family and friends. As for socializing, Bob and Arlie loved music and danced when they could. In later years, they loved to listen with other music lovers. Bob was a member of a barbershop choral group when they were in the area. Watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers games were always a favorite past time.
He enjoyed having coffee and socializing with the gang at the Medo's and with three generations at Cliff's: C.J., Irve and Bruce. Of all the things he enjoyed in life, Bob especially enjoyed being a "Grandpa".
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Arletta; two sons: John of Abbotsford and Steve of Minneapolis; five grandchildren: Jeff (Cindy) Bogaard, Julie (Joe) Deitlin, Dana (Jeff) Swanson, Erin (friend, Dan) Goldamer and Justin Goldamer; six great-grandchildren: Allie, Emily, Jack, Tyler, Lucy Susan and Fitzgerald. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Bogaard; and three sisters: Ardyce Cornelius, Audrey Christensen and Elaine Speck
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 13, 2019