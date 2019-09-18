|
Robert J. Pongratz
Marshfield - Robert Joseph Pongratz, 95, of Auburndale passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Auburndale, WI, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating.
Visitation will be at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and again from 10:00 am until time of service at St. Mary's in Auburndale. The Knights of Columbus will lead a Rosary service at 6:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Robert was born in Auburndale on the family farm on May 18, 1924 to Joseph F. and Barbara V. (Hornick) Pongratz. He was united in marriage to Rita M. Tauscher on September 7, 1953 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Auburndale where he served many years as a trustee, was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus.
Robert was as a dairy farmer and worked for Sauter Bros. Feed Mill in Auburndale for 47 years.
Robert loved to spend time in the woods and making firewood. He and Rita made award winning maple syrup for his family and friends. The family Christmas picnic they started when their children were small has become a tradition for all these years. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren by taking them for rides on his tractor, the mini bikes, and singing songs to them.
He is survived by his children: Mary (Rick) Boettner, Oconomowoc; Randy (Nancy), Milladore; Paul (Petrine), Auburndale; Ann (Steve) Krueger, Casper, WY; Gerine Pongratz, Rosemount, MN; Eric (Evie), Sun Prairie, WI; He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, his parents, 6 sisters, Anna (Ignatz) Minch, Marie Pongratz, Barbara Pongratz, Katherine Pongratz, Angeline (Frank) Krummel, Frances (Carl) Kreckler, brother Michael "Clem" (Berniece) Pongratz, an infant brother Anthony John, and son-in-law Todd Rolek.
The family wishes to extend a very special Thank You to Jen and all the staff at Wells Nature View Assisted Living in Marshfield for their compassionate and tender loving care of Robert.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 18, 2019