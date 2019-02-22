|
Robert L. Ham Sr.
Wautoma - Robert Lewis Ham Sr. age 86, passed away Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 at Heartland House CBRF in Wautoma.
He was born Dec. 17, 1932 in Detroit, MI the son of Stephen and Adele (Cowdrey) Ham. Robert married Sally Giroux in August 1954, their marriage later ended in divorce. He married Margaret Kelly on Oct. 8, 1983 in Rockford, IL. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2011.
Robert served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed at the Upper Heyford Royal Air Force Base in England. Robert was honorably discharged at Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan in Jan. 1954. He was employed as a salesman for IBM Corp. for 31 years until his retirement in 1985. Robert moved from Detroit to Lac Du Flambeau in 1969 and later lived at Lake Tomahawk until 1985. He and Margaret lived several years in Illinois, first in Davis and finally settling in Rockton.
He enjoyed Golf, watching football and Red Wings Hockey, feeding the birds, shooting dice and playing cards. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by four children, Robert Ham Jr., Madison, Richard (Kris) Ham, Rhinelander, Katherine (John) Hoffman, Pittsville, and Jessica Ham (Nyle Hilton), Wisconsin Rapids; two grandchildren, John Robert Hoffman, Pittsville and Rebecca (Nick) Schmit, Wild Rose; special friend, Catherine Hall, Rockford, IL. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stephen Ham; and by one sister, Marilyn Ham.
In accordance with his wishes, private family services will be held. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland House and Agnesian Hospice for their care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 22, 2019