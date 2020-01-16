|
|
Robert Ladd
Neillsville - Robert Ladd, age 92, of Neillsville, WI died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
He is survived by three children, Audrey Bonney of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Lynda Hilliard of Neillsville, WI and Dale (Janice) Ladd of Neillsville, WI. Seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy Persho of Zearing, IA
Funeral Services for Robert will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Globe, WI. Pastor Nathan Wilke will officiate. Music will be provided by Jed & Nicole Burdick and Michael Marek. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with military honors performed by the Neillsville Veteran's Council. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday at the Church
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
The Gesche Funeral Home is assisting Robert's family with Funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020