Roderick R. Roehl
Hancock - Roderick was born at home in the village of Almond WI to Frank and Leone Roehl on January 4, 1930. He passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. Rod was never a bad boy but he got into a lot of mischief and when the townspeople heard Frank hollering Bub-beeee (bubby) they knew the woodshed light would be coming on and Rod was in trouble again.
He married June M. Thomander on May 30, 1957 in Waupaca. Roderick served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was assigned to the 430th Engineering Group.
Rod went into farming right out of high school. He loved farming and he wanted to be his own boss. His other loves were hunting, fishing, bowling, motorcycles, tractors, and cars. In retirement he worked as janitor at the Hancock Community Hall for 6 years and sexton for the Hancock Cemetery for 12 years. He enjoyed both but the cemetery was his favorite since he wanted his future home "looking good".
Rod was a member of Hancock United Church of Christ. He was an active member for 64 years of Rogers-Oestreich American Legion Post 343, Hancock/Coloma where he served as bugler for a number of years.
Surviving are his wife June of 62 years, son Steven Roehl (Barbara) and daughter Cynthia Leibsle (Paul). He has a granddaughter Angela Kilgore- Roehl (Errin) and a great grandson Kia William. Rod has a surviving brother Don Roehl (Evelyn). Nieces and Nephews, Rick (Sally) Roehl, Jodi (Kevin) Broder, Wendy (Rick) Baierl, Kathy Nickel, and Tim (Susan) Rogan. He is preceded in death by Mother Leone, Father Frank, and a sister Jean.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hancock United Church of Christ with Pastor Pam Priewe officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Hancock Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hancock Community Center.
Visitation will be held on Thursday at the Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
The family wishes to thank Josiah Grothe and the staff of Heartland House. Also, special thanks to all the staff of Theda Care at Home Hospice and the Veterans Administration for their visits.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 24, 2019