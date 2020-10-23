Roger L. Winch, Sr.
Owen - Roger L. Winch, Sr., 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
A prayer service will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 1 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with visitation from 2:00 pm until time of service. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 2 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
Roger was born on March 14, 1937 in Auburndale to Daniel and Mary (Frodl) Winch. He graduated from Granton High School in 1955. He then enlisted in the Army Reserves until he was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. After being discharged from active duty, he served in the Army Reserves for 30 years. He then worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 26 years. In 2018 he participated in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
He married Gilda Wenzel on February 23, 1963 at St. Stephen Church in Stevens Point. They later divorced. He married Frances Medeina Offerdahl on September 18, 1989 at Brainerd, MN. She passed away on July 29, 2000.
Roger enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, taking care of his chickens, and going to garage sales. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, the 40&8, and the DAV
.
He is survived by his sons, Roger Winch, Jr. of Stratford, William Winch of Rapids City, SD, and daughter, Sharon Winch of Fort Atkinson. He is further survived by his brother, Herbert (Bev) Winch of Pequot Lakes, MN and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Frances, brothers, Arthur and Norman, and sister, Gladys.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Roger's name to the VFW.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com