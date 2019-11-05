|
|
Roman W. Andres
Marshfield - Roman W. Andres, 97, Marshfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 1, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1866 of Marshfield. Nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers and serving as active pallbearers will be Roger, Gary, Herbie Andres, Ronald and Daniel Buckingham and John Tauschek. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Roman was born on January 24, 1922 in Marshfield, to John and Olga (Schlotthauer) Andres.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a medic during World War II from November 18, 1942 until his honorable discharge on January 12, 1946.
He married the love of his life, Anna M. Bucholtz on October 14, 1950 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. She died on March 14, 2003.
Roman had been employed as a talented union plasterer and mason. His work can be seen in many homes and businesses in the area.
Romy had been a Harley Davidson rider from the time he bought his first one at the age of 19. He enjoyed deer hunting with his brother Herb and his nephews. He also enjoyed wine making, gardening, bird and animal watching, storytelling, and home remedies. His Catholic faith was important to him and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus John Eisen Council #1799 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1866.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Margaret Gansch of Vesper and Lauretta Tauschek of Marshfield. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers, Robert, Herbert, Ervin, James, and Raymond Andres and sisters, Betty Andres and Alma Wunrow.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Apsirus at Home, Wisconsin Rapids V.A., House of the Dove and a special thanks to Shirley Daniels for her kind and loving care.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019