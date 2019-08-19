|
|
Ronald Allen June
- - Ronald Allen June, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 18 surrounded by his family. Ronald was born on March 26, 1951 in LaCrosse, WI to George and Rita June (LaSarge).
He grew up on a rural farm in the Sparta area. His family moved to Alma Center in 1965. He attended Alma Center High School and graduated in 1969. After high school, he was united in marriage with Sharon Holman. He worked for his dad at George's Citgo Service until he was drafted into the Army. He served from 1971-1973 and was honorably discharged. In 1973, Ron got a job at American Motors and their family moved to Kenosha. He and Sharon had two children together, Wade and Marcy. Later divorced, Ron moved back to the Alma Center Area. He married Beverly Johnson-Janke and became a father to her daughter Dawn. In 1986, they bought Village Gas in Alma Center. They owned the service station until 1998. Then, Ronald got a job working for Ashley Furniture in the paint department. He also worked part time for the Village of Alma Center. Beverly passed away in 2007. Ron retired in 2011. It was then that he married Carrie Hackelberg. He and Carrie enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family. Ron enjoyed old American Motor cars and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. He was a member of the Alma Center American Legion and was a volunteer for the fire department. He was also on the original crew of first responders in Alma Center. He belonged to the Alma Center United Methodist Church.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carrie; his son, Wade (Alice) June of Humbird; his daughters, Marcy Jones (Keith Talbert) of Alma Center and Dawn (James) Espinosa of Evansville; his brothers, Floyd (Roberta) June of Marshfield and Brian (Joan) June of Kenosha; his sister, Kathy (James) Klomsten of Pigeon Falls; grandchildren, Derrick June, Dana June, Melissa Rauss, Joseph Pflieger, Haylee Jones, Cohen Talbert, Spencer Espinosa, Jack Espinosa, Eleanor Espinosa, and Edyth Espinosa; great grandchildren, Jaxon June, Autum June, Mariah Walton-Smith, Trenton Johnson, and Madalynn Rauss; uncle, Duane (Barbara) June; brother-in-laws, Leon Hackelberg and Howard (Cindy) Hackelberg; as well as many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly June; brother, Steven June; and in-laws Orville and Dellene Bowman.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 310 S Church Street, Hwy F in Alma Center, WI with Pastor Meg Erickson officiating. A visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery with full military honors.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Black River Memorial Hospice, Pastor John Paul, and Pastor Meg Erickson.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is taking care of funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019