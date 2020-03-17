|
|
Ronald J. Johnson
Marshfield - Ronald J. Johnson, 75, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30 am until service time. Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1866 at the funeral home.
Ronald was born on September 4, 1944 in Palos Park, IL. His family moved to Almond, WI in 1954 where he attended Almond High School. He joined the United States Army in 1963 and served in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1965. He married Diana Kundinger on September 24, 1966. They lived in the Auburndale area all their lives until moving to Marshfield in 2018.
Ron was a member of the Labors Union for 52 years. After retirement he worked for Triple P Dairy in Blenker and then tended bar in Auburndale for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Diana, his children, Nancy Johnson, (fiance - Mike Riedel), Ronald (Patti) Johnson, all of Auburndale, and Douglas Johnson of Edgar. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nicole Johnson, Brooke Lewis (Justin) of Auburndale, Austin Arnburg and Jesse Johnson of Fountain City, and a great granddaughter, Paisley Lewis of Auburndale. He is further survived by a sister, Linda (Jim) Alexander of Plainfield, a brother, Rick Johnson of Plover, brother-in-law, Tom Derr of Plover, and a sister-in-law, Donna Johnson of Almond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bob and Al Johnson and a sister Joan Derr.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020