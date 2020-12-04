Rosalie Brenner
Marshfield - Rosalie Brenner, 94, passed away at Abbotsford Health Center on November 9th, 2020. She had been transferred to the Abbotsford center three weeks prior for rehab after a mild stroke and contracted the Covid-19 virus while she was there and subsequently succumbed to it due to breathing issues.
Rosalie was born on January 28, 1926 in Minocqua, WI to Arthur and Agnes (Wiese) Eckstein. She was a graduate of Mesmer high school in Milwaukee, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Mount Mary college in Milwaukee. She later earned a teaching certificate and went on to teach Kindergarten, First and Second grade students.
She was united in marriage to William J. Brenner, Jr. in 1958 and the couple lived in Lake Zurich, IL and both worked in Arlington Heights, IL. Five years later they moved to a rural Pittsville, WI property. They later moved to Marshfield.
Rosalie attended Mid-State Technical college in Marshfield, learning medical transcription and afterwards she worked at the Marshfield Clinic as a stenographer until her retirement.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, painting and corresponding by mail with many relatives and friends including quite a few nieces, nephews, grand nieces and great grand nieces.
She is survived by daughter Anne Brenner in Marshfield, son Arthur (Renata) Brenner in Corning, NY. step daughter Dorothy Riverdahl in Rockford, IL, grand daughter Amie (Chad) Harsvick and her daughters Reba & Victoria Mayo in Minocqua, WI, and grand sons Charles (Cynthia) Dupee in Marshfield and Ivan Brenner in Austin Tx.
She was predeceased by husband William Brenner, parents Arthur and Agnes Eckstein, and siblings Robert Eckstein, Henrietta McAllister, Florence Hanks, Frances Harrell, Arthur 'Mac' Eckstein, Jack Eckstein and Ted Eckstein.
Due to Covid-19 , there will be no service. Rosalie will be laid to rest with her brother Robert, in Milwaukee in the Spring.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com