|
|
Rose M. "Rosie" Gregorich
Marshfield - ROSE M. "ROSIE" GREGORICH, age 84, of Marshfield, WI, peacefully passed away at Three Oaks Health Center on Friday, October 4, 2019, cared for by her 5 children (her Favorites) and their families, surrounding her with love during her final weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal, WI, with Rev. Leo Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be: Brett Gregorich, Zach Molle, Storm Harmon, Cody Stumpner, Cal Mischler, Caden Mischler, and Hayden Bauman. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery at 12:30pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm, and again on Wednesday, from 10am until time of service.
Rose Marie Degenhardt was born on October 3, 1935 in Loyal, WI, to Leo and Mary (Binder) Degenhardt. She was raised on the family farm, attended St. Anthony's Parochial School and graduated from Loyal High School in 1954. After high school, Rosie went to work at Weinbrenner's Shoe Factory in Marshfield. She was united in marriage to Robert Peter Gregorich on April 18, 1959 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Loyal. She left Weinbrenner Shoe Factory in 1961 and worked on their farm in Greenwood with her husband. In 1968, they purchased a farm in Loyal, where they worked and they raised their family. After retiring, they built their retirement home in the Town of Lincoln, rural Marshfield, and moved there in 2001.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and its PCCW.
Rosie had many interests, but especially loved spending time with her family, bowling, dancing, crocheting, cake decorating and gardening.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Mark (Lori) of Spencer, and their children: Brett (Caitlin) and Melanie (fiancé Tjaden Brostowitz); Steve (Julie Ladwig) of Marshfield, and their children: Zach Molle and Megan Gregorich; Chuck (Lori) of Altoona, and their children: Jenny (Storm) Harmon, Tiffany (Jordan) Petersen, and Brittany (Jake) Faanes; Sheri Stumpner (Scott Bauman) of Spencer, and their children: Cody Stumpner, Carly Stumpner, and Hayden Bauman; Peg (Bryan) Mischler of Greenville, WI, and their children: Julia, Cal and Caden Mischler; three great-grandchildren: Raiden, Berklee and Marlee Harmon; one brother: Paul Degenhardt of Marshfield; two sisters: Dorothy Rottscheit of Marshfield, Barbara (John) Lynskey of Maple Grove, MN; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, on January 7, 2019; two brothers: Norbert and Lawrence Degenhardt; and two sisters: Alberta Kohl and Madeline Bell.
The family would like to thank the staff at Three Oaks Health Center and Ministry Home Care Hospice for their care and compassion helping them through Rosie's final journey.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 7, 2019