Rosemary C. Walsh
Marshfield - Rosemary Walsh passed away unexpectedly from a massive stroke on April 18, 2020 at the age of 86 at the Marshfield Medical Center in the presence of family.
Rosemary (Rose) was born Oct. 27, 1933 on the family farm to Max & Agnes Merkel on East Townline Rd. (E. McMillan). She grew up on the farm and worked at Woolworths and graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 1951. Rose met the love of her life one winter night at Spike's. She married Pat Walsh on May 21, 1955. They lived and raised their family in Marshfield. Rose worked at Weinbrenner Shoes for a time. She also worked at Marshfield Homes where she spent most of her time as a seamstress, retiring in 1998. Rose was a skilled seamstress. Throughout her lifetime she made clothes for her children and herself, stylish coats, drapery, bedding, and pillows.
Rose enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing with her friends & husband (a lot!). She would frequently go on golfing trips with her girlfriends to Florida. Many people enjoyed the flower gardens at her home on Locust throughout the years. She & her husband spent many enjoyable hours tending to their flower gardens. In her younger years Rose & Pat spent time fishing together at Richfield Park and on the Little Eau Pleine. Anyone that knew Rose loved her buns. Rose was a skilled baker and shared her special coffee cakes, swirl cookies and buns with friends & family. She had a special place in her heart for some precious pets through the years: dog Buster, cats Sam, Max & Missy.
Matriarch: an older woman who is powerful within a family. That was Rose - the sun which family life orbited around. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. Her family was and endless source of delight and laughter. Stories will be told for years to come about the Christmas gag gifts including the rabbit pellets & "special" ladies' apparel from a secret Santa that went back and forth for a number of years.
Pat & Rose loved spending time at the school & church activities of their kids (4), grandkids (9) and great grandkids (16) - they were busy! They attended countless hours at football & basketball games, softball & volleyball games, school plays, Christmas programs and cross-country track meets. They have attended a multitude of family events - graduations, weddings, births, and baptisms. Rose was so proud of all that her children, grandkids and great grandkids accomplished.
Rose & Pat spent 65 years building a life together. They did everything together. She was a delightful, kindhearted woman with a fun sense of humor and a twinkle in her eyes. She will be deeply missed in so many ways.
Rose is survived by her husband Pat and their 4 children: Randy (Marie) Walsh of Larsen, Cindy (Rick) Polster of Stratford, Kris (Ken) Gruenke of Marshfield and Dick (Eileen) Walsh of Lake in the Hills, IL.; 9 grandchildren: Matthew (Steffanie) Walsh, Jonathon (Sarah) Walsh, Danielle Walsh, Becca Walsh, Lindsay (Bill) Niggemann, Liza Polster, Jenny (Ryan) Anason, Annie Derge, and Jacob (Tonya) Reigel; 16 great grandchildren: Hayleigh, Gabriel, Lukas, Riaan, Kristopher, Chloe Patricia Rose, Demarcus, Bentley, Mia Rose, Liam, Livia Rose, Noah, Isaiah, Benny, Abi Rose and Jameson. She is also survived by 2 siblings: Robert (Betty) Merkel, MI, and Kathleen (Robert) Barbour, MN.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws: Max & Agnes Merkel, Chauncey & Kathryn Walsh; and siblings Rueben Merkel, Eugene "Porky" (Tessie) Merkel, Dick Merkel, Jack (Lupe) Merkel and Dolores "Dot" (Dennis) Seger.
No flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, 210 W. 29th St., Marshfield, WI 54449.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Marshfield Medical Center. We greatly appreciate the staff in the Palliative Care Unit for their care & attention during her final hours.
A Memorial Mass for Rose will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020