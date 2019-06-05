|
Roy A. Luber
Hillsboro, OR. - Roy A. Luber, age 91, died May 12, 2019 in Hillsboro, Oregon.
A private graveside committal will precede the service of Witness and Resurrection to be held 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield, with the Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis and the Rev. Dr. Janet Wolfe officiating. Reception will follow.
He was born December 22, 1927 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Roy Conrad Luber and Ida Amble Luber. He married Rhoda Carmen McCuistion on March 23, 1952 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lawton, OK. They were subsequently divorced. He married Ruth Avalon Orchard on October 23, 1966 at John Wesley United Church of Canada in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
He was graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in June 1945, enlisted in the US Navy and served 1945-1946. After "boot" camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, he was assigned to the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C. and achieved the rank of Seaman First Class. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Wisconsin and Business Institute of Milwaukee.
He started his employment at Roddis Plywood Corporation on January 1, 1950 and was with the firm and its successor, Weyerhaeuser Company, until his retirement in 1981, during which time he also served two years in the US Army 1951-1953 at Fort Sill, OK and Fort Bliss, TX as a courts-martial reporter, attaining the rank of sergeant.
During his Roddis-Weyerhaeuser employment he worked in sales and sales management of hardwood products, such as lumber, veneer, flooring, doors and plywood in various locations -- Marshfield, Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto, Ontario, in the Eastern and Southern USA, including six years at Weyerhaeuser corporate headquarters in Federal Way WA, finally returning to Marshfield in late 1981.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield, served as deacon, elder and other offices in various churches in USA (Presbyterian) and Canada (United Church of Canada). He was an accomplished pianist and organist. When Roy was 12 years old in 1940, his sister, Nelva, was stricken with appendicitis/peritonitis and died at the age of 16. His parents enrolled him as a piano student of Mrs R.R. Williams, perhaps as a form of grief therapy of the day? He was an apt student and at the age of 16 he performed a recital in May 1944, playing selections by Bach, Chopin, Mendelssohn, Debussy and others.
As a senior in high school, he competed in a scholarship at Lawrence College (now Lawrence University), Appleton, WI, playing a group of Brahms' Waltzes opus 39, and Berceuse in Db major, opus 27 by Chopin. He was awarded a scholarship, but due to WWII he enlisted in the US Navy.
Over the years, Roy participated in many musical activities -- solos, duets, accompanying other musicians, choirs and performers as well as church services. It was during a stint as rehearsal accompanist for the Sault Ste. Marie Musical Comedy Guild that he met a lovely soprano named Ruth Orchard. They were subsequently married.
For many years he participated in volunteer activities, including Meals-on-Wheels, hospital visitation, Soup or Socks, and Each-One-Teach-One literacy program.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth A. Luber, his son, Price (Jani), twin granddaughters Hannah (Alex) Olavarria and Kelton (Justin) Green, two great-granddaughters Roy and Wilder, and two great-grandsons Lazlo and Inigo, all of Hillsboro, OR, as well as a nephew, Eric (Debra) Luber of Biloxi, MS. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Nelva, and brother Vernon.
Memorials may be designated to First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield, WI.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 5, 2019