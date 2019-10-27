Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Marshfield, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Marshfield, WI
Rudolph J. Zinthefer


1939 - 2019
Rudolph J. Zinthefer Obituary
Rudolph J. Zinthefer

Marshfield - Rudolph J. Zinthefer, Jr. 80, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Hewitt. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rudolph was born on October 22, 1939 in Marshfield, to Rudolph and Hildegard (Weigel) Zinthefer, Sr. He farmed his entire life in the Town of McMillan.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters Marie Kanter, Delores Warren, Clarice Kieffer and Pauline Fuchs and a brother, Joseph Zinthefer.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
