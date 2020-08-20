Rueben J. Grassel
Marshfield - Rueben J. Grassel, 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Wells Nature View on South Adams Avenue, Marshfield.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. The service will be streamed online at 10:30 am on Tuesday at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will be in the parish cemetery and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. A visitation for the public will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield.
Rueben was born on May 5, 1926 in Marshfield to Wolfgang and Rose (Brandl) Grassel. He attended St. Kilian's Parochial School and was a 1944 graduate of Auburndale High School. He married Romelle A. Knauf on June 15, 1948 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. She died on December 27, 2014.
Rueben purchased the home farm in 1958 and farmed in the Town of Milladore until 1988. He then worked for Augusta Roddis until December 1, 2008.
Ruby Grassel started his music career in 1942 as a sophomore in high school. He started taking music lessons and that same year joined the Auburndale High School Band. Many musicians from the Marshfield and surrounding areas played in Ruby's Band. Featured were Harvey Pongratz on the accordion and his brother Ray on trumpet and guitar. Ruby's Band started in 1954 and played ballroom engagements up until 1975. They were also featured on television and radio programs. Of the many arrangements the band played, Ruby's favorites were the Laughing Polka and Tanta Anna.
Rueben was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4646 of Junction City for over 50 years. In addition to playing his music, Rueben enjoyed hunting and playing cards.
He is survived by his children, Gary (Sherri) Grassel of Auburndale, Glenn (Terri) Grassel of Blenker, Jeffrey (Kathy) Grassel of Milladore, Anne (Steven) Weber of Mequon, Mary (Jeffrey) Kolstad of Marshfield, Cynthia (Sandor) Szabados, Sr. of Riverside, CA, and Julie (Arnold) Kieffer of Hewitt. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Gregg, and seven sisters.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staffs of Wells Nature View on Apple and Adams Avenues where Rueben resided for the past seven years and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and excellent loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in his name to St. Kilian's Parish
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.rembsfh.com