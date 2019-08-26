|
|
Ruth A. Shookman
Marshfield - Ruth A. Shookman, 91, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber, Rev. Kevin Louis and Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ruth was born on March 28, 1928 in Marshfield, the daughter of George J. and Mary E. (Raeder) Stadler. She was a 1946 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She married Wayne A. Shookman on January 8, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He is deceased.
In 1974 Ruth received a Bachelor of Science degree in upper education from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. She then began teaching at Sacred Heart Parochial School where she taught until the closing of the school.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by her 6 children, Judith Shookman of Marshfield, Thomas Shookman of Baraboo, Anthony (Bev) Shookman, Gregory Shookman, Mary Schulte and Lucy (Gary) Ruder, all of Marshfield. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Barbara Love of Park Forest, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Julie Ruder, a son-in-law, Dr. Richard Schulte, brothers, William, John and David Stadler and sisters, Mary Kachelmyer and Gertrude Stadler.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the 5 North staff of Marshfield Medical Center and Ascension at Home Hospice, especially Wanda Krause.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Future Family Life Program or to a .
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 26, 2019