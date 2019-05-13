|
Ruth K. Ulman
Stevens Point - Ruth Kathryn Ulman, age 91 passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Stevens Point, WI.
Ruth was born June 30, 1927 to the late Elmer and Lorena Hills in Hamburg, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to Rudolph Ulman on September 29, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI.
Ruth and Rudy owned and operated Ulman Appliance in Milladore, Auburndale and Marshfield, WI until 2011.
Ruth enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, crafting, shopping trips, gardening, creating fairy gardens, and was an avid reader.
Ruth is survived by her children; Richard (Debbie) Ulman of Lake Dubay, WI, Cheryl (James) Pingel of Woodruff, WI, Lori (Lance) Musack of Stevens Point, four grandsons; Travis (Jamie) Pingel, Tyler (Kaylee) Ulman, Adam Ulman, and Mitchell Musack, four granddaughters; Stacy Gray, Wynter Pingel, Lyndsay Pingel, and Mikayla Musack, three great-grandchildren; Chase and Summer Pingel and Wyatt Ulman, and two nephews; Steve (Mary Ann) Hills and Michael Kane.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, son; David, brother; Kenneth Hills, sister-in-laws; Virginia Hills, Irma Kane and Irene Ulman, nephew; Allan Hills, and infant granddaughter; Hanna Ulman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Living Center and Ascension Home Hospice for the loving care provided to Ruth.
A Celebration of Life service, officiated by Pastor Mark Krueger will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday May, 18 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, WI. A luncheon will follow the service.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 13, 2019