Ruth L. Reigel
Marshfield - Ruth L. "Dolly" Reigel, 90, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Rembs Funeral home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Her son-in-law Rev. Gary Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Ruth was born on March 12, 1930 in Unity Wisconsin, to Ernest and Mary (Lohse) Regall and attended schools in the Colby and Unity areas. She was united in marriage to Lavern J "Tony" Reigel on June 5, 1948 in Marshfield.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Ruth worked in the pediatric department at St Joseph's Hospital for 20 years. She had a musical ear for every instrument she picked up. She was the queen of hospitality and no one ever left her table hungry. Her interests included music, garage saling , bowling, cooking, reading and theme parties.
God gifted her with a heart of compassion for those with special needs. This compassion has made an impact that has extended well beyond her family. The desire of her heart was that her children, grandchildren and beyond would walk with the Lord all the days of their lives.
She is survived by her husband of almost 72 years, Lavern(Tony) and their children, Linda (Gary) Russell, Kenneth(Terri) Reigel, Wayne(Nancy) Reigel, Janice K. Reigel, Jane (Robert) Hocking, Jill Reigel, and Amy (Scott) Cattanach. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, a son Thomas and a great granddaughter Olivia.
Memorials may be designated to Voice of the Martyrs or The Great Commission Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.