Ruth Lynne (Kohs) Voss



Marshfield - Ruth Lynne Voss (Kohs), age 77, died Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at her family cabin on Wilson Lake in Phillips, Wisconsin - a place that always brought her much joy and peace.



Ruth was born in 1943 to Alfred and Laiglon (Wesler) Kohs in Marshfield, Wisconsin. After graduating from Marshfield High School, Ruth attended the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Madison, WI. She then returned to Marshfield to start her career as a Registered Nurse working in the Pediatrics Unit of St. Joseph's Hospital. Later she transitioned to the Allergy Department of the Marshfield Clinic and worked there until her retirement.



Ruth's commitment to the community was visible by her participation in several organizations and fellowship groups. Giving of her time and talents gave her a sense of purpose and enriched her life with many amazing friendships. Ruth was involved in PEO, Presbyterian Women, Marshfield Historical Preservation Association, Wisconsin Historic Preservation, Red Hat Society, Friends of the Marshfield Public Library, Permanency Planning Board of Wood County as well as being a poll worker for elections and volunteering for Main Street Marshfield. Her family often remarked she was busier in her retirement than when she was working full-time.



Ruth loved the arts - she never met a musical she did not like. This was a passion she shared with her mother and passed onto her daughters. Ruth welcomed life with a spirit of adventure. Her love of travel took her and her husband Dieter all over the world, but she was always happy to return home to their oasis on Sugarbush Lane. There she was able to garden, bird-watch, read and cook. Ruth loved to find a new recipe and give it a try (but not all of them were winners). Also, anyone who rode with Ruth discovered quickly that she knew all the backroads to any destination.



Ruth is lovingly survived by her family; daughters, Tammie Weinfurtner, Theresa Weinfurtner both of St Paul, MN; stepsons, Stephan (Jeanette) Voss of Boston, MA and Peter (Jill) Voss of Eagan, MN as well as three grandchildren: Christopher, Stephanie and Annika, all of Boston, cousins Jeff and Julie Will (Marshfield) and The Mess Family (Phillips). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Kohs, Harold Strohbehn and beloved husband Dieter M. Voss.



In Lieu of flowers the family requests that a monetary donation be made in Ruth's name to The First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield or to the Laird Fund for the Arts 2000 W 5th Street Marshfield WI 54449.



There will be a service for Ruth's life at a later date when such gatherings are allowed.









