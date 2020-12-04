Ryan Roy Wernberg
Marshfield - Ryan Roy Wernberg passed on November 24, 2020 in Marshfield, Wisconsin of complications of post-polio syndrome. Ryan was born on August 24th, 1947 to parents Roy F. Wernberg and Ruth (Brey) Wernberg in Arpin Wisconsin. Ryan graduated from Marshfield Senior High School and earned a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Ryan was the University of Wisconsin Statistician at the University of Wisconsin Research Station in Marshfield for over thirty years prior to his retirement. He also was one of the charter members of the DNR Wisconsin Disabled Advisory Council. Ryan will long be remembered for his sense of humor, big heart, love of hunting, fishing, live music, and his gregarious enjoyment of family, friends, and life. His last week was spent among the people he loved and who loved him with plenty of shared laughter, memories, music, and good conversation.
Survivors include his sister Korlis Wallin of Grand View, brothers Rob (Catherine) Wernberg of Madison and Werner (Toni) Wernberg of Clintonville, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Roy, his sister Gayle Wernberg, brother Lance Wernberg and brother-in-law Knute Wallin.
Honorary Pallbearers are his dear and loyal friends Guy and Bonnie Carpenter, Jerry and Mary Mannigel, Dan and Colleen O'Donnell, Steve and Vicki Roberts, and Denny and Gloria Wolf.
A celebration of Ryan's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Music Therapy Services (Palliative Care Unit) at Marshfield Medical Center are preferred.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rembs Funeral Homes & Crematory 300 South Oak Avenue, Marshfield Wisconsin.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com